By Laman Ismayilova

The Mariinskiy Threatre has recorded a video version of Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights".

The ballet was filmed during the tour of the ballet troupe of the Primorsky Stage in January at the initiative of the theatre's director-general and artistic director, world-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev.

Chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Ayyub Guliyev was invited to conduct the ballet in St. Petersburg. The ballet aroused great interest among the audience.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. Known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name. "One Thousand and One Nights" is a ballet in two acts by Fikrat Amirov to a libretto by playwright Magsud and Rustam Ibrahimbayovs.

The ballet's new version was staged by the chief choreographer of the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, Eldar Aliyev, and presented at the Film Festival at the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival in August.

More than 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show. Some of them were made at the workshop, while most part by experienced craftsmen in St. Petersburg.

The magnificent performance of the ballet dancers left no one indifferent. The ballet was accompanied by the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, tar musician Ramin Azimov.

Azerbaijan's traditional music instruments - tar and naghara were presented to the theatre on behalf of the national musicians.

The long-necked music instrument featured in the score of Fikrat Amirov. The eminent composer started his musical journey as a tar performer.



The idea to add tar performance came from Eldar Aliyev. Ramin Azimov, the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, performed on tar during the premiere.

---

