By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani director Elmar Bayramov, who lives in Pennsylvania, USA, has achieved another success.

His short film "Ladybug" has been named best at 15 Minutes of Frame held in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The film won the prize for the "Best Public Service Announcement", the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

The song "Lachin" performed by prominent Azerbaijani artist Rashid Behbudov was played in the film dedicated to children with autism.

The director and screenwriters of the short film "Ladybug" are Elmar Bayramov and Elchin Agazade, cameraman Tarlan Hagverdiyev, editor Elmar Bayramov and executive producer Anar Yahya, starring Fatima Aliyeva and Ulviya Rza.

Bayramov's another work "Let me run" won the "Best Foreign Film" at the Fighting Spirit Film Festival in London.

The film tells the life story of a physically disabled young man named Orkhan. Despite all the difficulties, he overcomes obstacles to achieve his goal.

The main role in the film is played by Tural Manafov. The film is produced by Konul Kangarli, Klara Brotons Mercadal, Alan Goldberg and Zeke Ramazan Geis.

Elmar Bayramov is a filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York.

His first professional character was released in 2012. Bayramov Started to write stories about social problems such as "No Smoking", "Save Ecology", "Traffic", "Reading'', "Patriotism", "Sport" etc. At the same time, he was filming commercial video projects and short films.

In 2017, Elmar Bayramov made his first featured film "Don Marleone".

The film director won his first international award in New York for the short film "Oops" (2018).

It was awarded in the "best fight scene" category at Urban Action ShowCase International Film Festival.

