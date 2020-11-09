By Laman Ismayilova

A book about Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi by different authors has been published by Peter Lang GmbH publisher in Berlin, Germany.

The book also includes an article by Professor Hamlet Isakhanli, founder of Khazar University and chairman of the Board of Directors and Trustees, entitled "On Nizami Alchemy."

The editors of the book "The Interpretation of Nizami's Cultural Heritage in the Contemporary Period" are Rahilya Geybullayeva and Christine Van Ruymbeke, Azertag reported.

The publication of the book, based on the materials of the conference "Nizami in modern interpretation" held in Baku in 2018, was funded by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai has gained popularity all over the world.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz