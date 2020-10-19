By Laman Ismayilova

Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku is pleased to delight art lovers with a new project.

The meetings hosted by photographer and curator Rustam Huseynov touch upon numerous art topics. The guest of the second meeting was talented national dancer Farid Kazakov.

During the meeting, Farid Kazakov spoke about his latest achievements in dance art.

Farid Kazakov has been recently named the country's best young dancer. He won Khazar National Prize 2020 for his professionalism and devotion to dance art. The dancer is being chosen as the youngest professional dancer in Azerbaijan for the second year in a row.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov has participated in many large-scale projects.

In July, the national dancer presented a patriotic video "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev and poems by Nabi Khazri.

In his video, Kazakov performs in a military uniform with the Azerbaijani flag in his hands. As the dancer himself says, he decided to release this video after the Armenian cross-border military provocation in July.

In August, Kazakov won Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" premiered at YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival and Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named "The Most Successful Dancer" according to "Trend of the Year 2019" Awards. The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as Ders Evi Education Center and Yaradan Creative Union.

