Azerbaijani theaters have expressed their support to National Army which continues fighting for its occupied territories.

The State Theater of Young Spectators has donated 13,627 AZN to Armed Forces Relief Fund, established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002.

The theater transferred funds to Armed Forces Relief Fund to support National Army which shows great courage, fighting for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

YUGH Theater also had not remained indifferent. The theater donated 2,000 AZN to Armed Forces Relief Fund

The theater staff welcomes the persistent struggle of the Azerbaijani Army for restoration of the country's territorial integrity and the historical justice.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectator plays an important role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation. The theater has won a great sympathy for art lovers.

Baku Children's Theater officially started its activity on September 20, 1928. The first actors and directors of the theater were Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev and others.

The theater's Russian section started operating on November 6, 1928 with the play "Five People" by N.Smirnov and S.Serbakov.

Azerbaijani section welcomed theater lovers on January 30, 1930 with the play "Against Red tie” by N.Ivanter.

From July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed to "Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators".

The theater was awarded with the best antique performance at the 12th International Festival of Antique Art held in Simferopol, performing G. Figueredo's "Aesop".

The actors also successfully performed "Othello" in the 32nd International Fajr Festival held in Iran.

The theatre actively participates in the propaganda of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan.

Over the past years, the theater has successfully staged such spectacles as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), "Road to Mekkah" (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), "Cherry Garden" (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), "Aesop" (Guillermo Figueredo), "Hekayati khirs gouldour basan" (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), "Victoria" (Hamsun), "The trick of the Witch" (Y. Schwartz), "Aladdin’s magic lamp" (Arabic folk tale), "The Last train or Dogs" (I.Fahmi, O.Kazimi), "Nutcracker" (E.T.A. Hofmann), "Sleeping Beauty" (B.Marvin), "Adventures of Oliver Twist" (Dickens), "My White Dove" (Tamara Valiyeva), “I love you - MSS" (Ali Amirli), "The destroyed diaries" (IlyasAfandiyev), "Romeo and Juliet" (William Shakespeare), "Pretty Fatma" (T.Valiyeva), "The stories of Buzovna district" (Elchin), "The tale of Prince Caspian" (K.Aghabalayev), "Alinja tower" (Dilsuz), "Blackish girl" (Suleyman Sani Akhundov and Abdullah Shaig), "Tale of four twins" (P.Panchev)," I came, Girls" (“War” Lars Noren), "Adventures of Buratino" (A.Tolstoy), "Small Karlsson who lives on the roof" (Astrid Lindgren)," Italian happiness "(D.Fo, P. Filippo), etc.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

During its history, the Yugh Theater has staged more than 90 plays. Today, it occupies a special place in the theater art of the country. The theater’s troupe has participated in many international festivals.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.

