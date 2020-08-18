By Laman İsmayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has opened a virtual exhibition of talented Russian artist Natalia Shevchenko (Nathan).

The virtual exhibition "Faces of Art" displayed incredible portraits of Azerbaijan's great singer Muslim Magomayev. The art works aroused deep interest among viewers.

With their vibrant colors, Nathan's canvases catch the attention of any viewer. Her recognizable style has won the hearts of many art lovers.

In 2019, the exhibition "Faces of Art" was successfully held at Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts in Baku. The artist's paintings have been displayed in over 30 countries. Some art works are kept in private collections in Russia and other countries.

Notably, Muslim Magomayev would have marked his 78th birthday anniversary this year.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

His repertoire includes more than 600 songs, and his discography includes 45 gramophone records and 15 CDs

He successfully toured many countries, including France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada and others.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, writing several film soundtracks and songs. He also acted in films and hosted television and radio broadcasts devoted to prominent musicians of the 20th century.

His timeless legacy continues to unite music lovers around the word.

