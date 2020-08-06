By Laman Ismayilova

Young sculptor Tabriz Soltanli has made a memorial plaque in memory of Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev.

"The glory of the Azerbaijani heroes and martyrs who died for the independence of Azerbaijan and the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian aggressors are always highly respected among our people. And we -young people also pay tribute to their eternal memory. Each of us must do something in the name of the Motherland and the people. May the memory of our heroes and be a blessing," he said.

A fourth-year student of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts also created a bust of Major General Polad Hashimov who was killed in armed clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

His diploma work at Azim Azimzade Art School was dedicated to the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov.

Over the years, talented sculptor also created several busts of Azerbaijani poets Mikayil Mushfig and Ahmad Javad as well as actor Samandar Rzayev.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Azerbaijan has also downed three Armenian UAVs.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16. Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

