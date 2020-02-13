By Laman Ismayilova

For many decades, Muslim Magomayev has been and remains the idol of millions.

Memory of legendary singer and composer will be honored in the State Kremlin Palace on March 14.

The Moscow Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and the Tenor Art of 21st Century art project have prepared a special program dedicated to the memory of the prominent singer.

"Tenor 21st Century" project includes soloists of prestigious Moscow and European opera houses.

Muslim Magomayev, the famous baritone and legendary idol of millions of people, made great contributions to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

He became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.

