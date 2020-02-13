By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th Booktrailer Festival is pleased to announce contest rules.

The Organizing Committee has revealed steps that you need to follow to join the contest:

- Festival is open for everyone regardless of age;

- One can join the contest with a booktrailers of one book or a series of books of Azerbaijani writers regardless of their date and place of publication;

- Number of submitted works by one participant is not limited;

- Booktrailers should not violate copyright;

- Submitted works must not contain material that promotes any ethnic, racial, religious forms of hate, pornographics, any content that violates or encourages the violation of any law, rule or regulation;

- Booktrailers will not be returned or reviewed;

- The Organizing Committee has the right to use booktrailers to promote festival through social networks, sites, YouTube, mass media etc., without informing the film director and payment .

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content.

The festival aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

Anyone can take part in the festival through registration (www.booktrailer.az). The first place will get a cash prize -1,000 ($589) manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($472) and 500 ($295) manats, respectively.

The winners will be also awarded in the nomination "The best mobile book-trailer". To participate in this nomination, everyone can shot a booktrailer on a mobile phone and send it to the festival. The winner in "Best Mobile Book Trailer" will receive a cash prize-1,000 ($589) manats.

The festival is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture. The main partner of the event is Azercell, a leader of the mobile communication sector in Azerbaijan.

