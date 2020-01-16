By Laman Ismayilova

National actress Melek Safarova has successfully performed in Turkey. She was awarded with Grand Prix of the 9th Caspi Art International Contest.

Winners in various nominations were determined by photos and videos sent to the contest.

Melek Safarova presented the ballet composition (Image) in dance competition.

The actress thanked the organizer of the contest for the high appreciation of her creative performance, as well as the main conductor of the theater, honored art worker Fakhraddin Atayev, choreographer, honored artist Elena Aghayeva, director Samir Gulamov for the shooting and the entire theater team.

Melek Safarova is a graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Faculty of French Philology of the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Since 2014, she has been working in the Azerbaijan Academic Musical Theater. She has successfully played in many productions. Last year she was recognized as the best ballet dancer of the theater.

