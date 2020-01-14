By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its wonderful taste, Azerbaijani cuisine boasts some of the best gourmet delicacies. The national cuisine is very diverse and features many delicious meat recipes. Hearty, filling, and flavorful, kebab is absolutely must try during your stay in Azerbaijan.

Delicious and mouthwatering kebab is made from different kinds of marinated chopped or minced meat as well as fish and vegetables. All ingredients are pinned on a skewer and is fried over fire like a barbecue.

There are many kebab recipes such as lyulya kebab, tika kebab, tas kebab, tava kebab and so on. Here are some kabab recipes for you to try:

Lyulya Kebab

This mouthwatering kebab recipe includes ingredients like minced meat, onion, sumac as well as salt and pepper for seasoning.

Tika Kebab

The meat for tika kebab is often prepared in basdirma (an onion gravy and thyme). The dish is may be served, wrapped in lavash, with narsharab (pomegranate sauce).

Tava Kebab

Delicious tava kebab is made of meat cutlets cooked with herbs, tomatoes, onion and eggs. The food is served with chopped herbs.

Ancient kebab recipe

Initially, the ancient recipe for Azerbaijani kebab looked completely different. Shish kebab was prepared from lamb no older than 4 months, meat was not salted and was not pickled with all kinds of spices. Moreover, cornel sticks were used instead of metal skewers. This dish was served with spicy herbs.

These meat recipes are for when you need to get dinner on the table!

---

