By Laman Ismayilova

An open master class has been held at the National Conservatory as part of the 1st Republican Vocalist Festival.

During the master class, music professionals revealed the secrets of performing art and answered numerous questions of the festival participants.

At the event, rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi and the festival's artistic director, head of the Medeniyyet TV, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov stressed the importance of holding a vocal festival, Trend Life reported.

Next, the audience enjoyed a concert featuring teachers and students of the National Conservatory.

People's artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Anar Shushaly, Zemfira Ismayilova, Aygun Zeynalova, Aliakhmad Ibrahimov, as well as students of the conservatory performed Azerbaijani and world classical music.

The Republican Festival of Vocalists will last until December 24. The festival aims at the development and promotion of Azerbaijani classical vocal music, the formation of a high musical taste among the young generation.

Within the framework of the festival, famous vocalists and talented young singers from the country's regions perform Azerbaijani and world classical music accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz