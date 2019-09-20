By Laman Ismayilova

A festive evening has been held at the Fountains Square in Baku to celebrate the birthday of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater delighted Baku residents with theater’s repertoire and several works of the legendary composer.

The theater was accompanied by a symphony orchestra under the direction of the main conductor, honored art worker Fakhraddin Atayev and conductor Samad Suleymanli.

The concert brought together People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev, Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova, Saida Sharifaliyeva, Alakbar Aliyev, Shovgi Huseynov, Emin Aliyev, actors Mehriban Zaliyeva, Aidan Hasanova, Rauf Babayev, AlimamadNoruzov, Samad Jafarov and others.

The choreographers were Honored Artists Zakir and Elena Aghayeva, choirmaster - Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, scriptwriter and director - Elmaddin Dadashov.

The evening was organized with the assistance of Sabail District Executive Power.

National Music Day - September 18 is annually widely celebrated in Azerbaijan. The music festival went down in history, as well as the birthday of the outstanding composer, musicologist and founder of Azerbaijani classical music Uzeyir Hajibeyli (1885-1948).

In accordance with the decree signed by national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1995 - on the eve of the 110th anniversary of the genius of the composer, September 18 is annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Music Day.

This day also marks the birthday of another prominent representative of Azerbaijani music, prominent composer and singer Muslim Magomayev (1885-1937).

This year's 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture. The festival will last until September 30.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz