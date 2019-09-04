By Trend

The 25th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) is being held in the Japanese city of Kyoto, Trend reports on Sept. 4.

Crown Prince of Japan and his spouse, ministers, MPs and the mayor of Kyoto attended the opening ceremony.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by chairperson of the Azerbaijani National Committee at the ICOM, director of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Ph.D. in art criticism Shirin Melikova also participates in the conference.

While delivering a welcome speech, ICOM President Suay Aksoy said that a record number of delegates - up to 5,000 people are participating in the event.

While welcoming the participants, Crown Prince of Japan wished success in the work of the conference.

Japanese minister of culture, education, sports, science and high technology informed the guests about the EXPO-2020 exhibition, which will also feature the Japanese culture and museums.

Melikova has recently delivered a report on "Land of the Rising Sun and Land of Fire: Points of Intersection" at the conference session entitled "Intercultural Influence in Decorative Art". The participants of the session showed great interest in the report.

In response to the questions of the forum participants about dragon rugs, their use and the semantics of ornaments, the detailed explanations were given.

