By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has amazed theater lovers in Russia.

"The Double Bass" play by Patrick Suskind was successfully presented to the audience at the Ostrovsky FEST, held in the town of Kineshma, Russia, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov brilliantly performed this monologue in one act.

According to the results of the festival, the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators was awarded the Audience Choice Award for the performance of “The Double Bass”.

Along with the Azerbaijani theater, the Kineshma Drama Theater received the same prize for the "Love Letters" play.

"The Double Bass" play will also be staged at the U.S. theater festival in Boston on August 28-30.

Director of the mono-performance, stage and music producer is Irina Perlova. "The Double Bass" was awarded at many theater festivals in Iran, Turkey, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine.

The manuscript of the play by Patrick Suskind dates back to 1980. The monologue in one act, the author's first work for the stage, was premiered at the Cuvillies Theater in Munich on September 22, 1981, and was performed by Nikolaus Paryla.

The play was successfully staged at many German-language theaters. In the 1984-1985 season, it was the play with the most performances on German language stages – more than 500 times.

The State Theater of Young Spectator plays an important role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic taste of the young generation and inculcating high moral and spiritual values, occupies a worthy place in the history of the Azerbaijani theater.

For many years, outstanding figures of culture and art of the country maintained close creative ties with this theater. Having a rich experience, the State Theater of the Young Spectator has won a great sympathy of theater lovers.

The theater actively participates in the propaganda of the cultural achievements of Azerbaijan.

It successfully performed at the first Sheki International Theater Festival, the 19th Belaya Veja (White Castle) International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, the 5th Northern Meetings International Theater Festival, etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz