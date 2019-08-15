By Laman Ismayilova

Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi.

Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of Nasimi and organizing exhibitions.

Azerbaijantelefim creative union has completed the production of a new feature film dedicated to the prominent Azerbaijani poet, Azertag reported.

The film "Last Night” talks about the poet's last night before execution. The film is based on Rasul Rza's poem of the same name.

"Last Night" was directed by People's Artist Ramiz Hasanoglu and Nazim Mammadov, the operator was Honored Artist Eldar Mammadov, designer - Rafael Alizade, and makeup artist - Elbrus Vahidov.

The main role in the film was played by Honored Artist Elshan Rustamov. The cast also included Honored Artist Vidadi Aliyev, actor Vusal Murtuzaliyev and many others. The film will be released in September.

Imadeddin Nasimi created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. Having thought his life, the poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains).Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

The first ever Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan last year. The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The festival was held under the slogans "Beyond the Limited Self", reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and "I am a Particle, I am the Sun" which are the poet’s lines. Exhibitions, installations, video projections, fashion show, concerts were organized as part of the festival.

Following its success, the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality will be held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019. The festival, dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi, will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The project aims at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world. Within the framework of the project, many events will be held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.

World-famous, scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups will take part in the festival.

