The 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists was held in Baku on June 1-5, bringing together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, China, Israel and Ukraine.

In his speech at the event on June 5, the head of Baku City Culture Department Jalil Malikov stressed the importance of the competition. He wished the young musicians continued success in their work, Trend Life reported.

In turn, the chairman of the competition jury, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov said that numerous international festivals and competitions are organized in the country. He noted that the competition gives an incentive to the younger generation for further creative development.

“Thanks to participation in the competition, representatives of creative youth got the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities,” he said.

Then the names of the competition winners in each age category were announced.

Prior to the gala concert, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev met with representatives of the organizing committee and members of the jury of the contest.

Speaking about the competition, the minister emphasized that such projects should be carried out in the future and be implemented on a large scale.

Also, German pianist and musicologist Marco Frei, member of the jury of the competition, expressed his gratitude for the high level of organization of the event.

Caspian Etude was held to promote the creative heritage of Azerbaijani composers, to popularize national music, to identify and support young talented musicians.

The project aimed to exchange the experience and innovative ideas of the leading teachers as well as to expand and strengthen international cultural relations between the participating countries.

The competition was held for participants up to 16 years in four age categories.

The jury consisted of professor of the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory in Valeria (Spain) Marisa Blanes, concertmaster of the Sveshnikov State Academic Russian Choir Nikita Volov (Russia), famous pianist Marco Frei (Germany), People's Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov.

The project was co-organized by Baku City Culture Department and the International Mugham Center.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

