By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has been included in the competition program of three film festivals in the U.S.

The film will be screened at Accolade Global Film Competition 2019, Oniros Film Awards 2019 and Depth of Field International Film Festival 2019, Trend Life reported.

“The Steppe Man” was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best feature film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

“The Steppe Man” was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The Accolade, established in 2003 is currently in its 16th year and is a top-tier prestigious global film competition that is unique in the industry. The festival gives talented directors, producers, actors and creative teams the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality entertainment and new media.

The Oniros Film Awards is an International Monthly and Annual IMDb Qualifying competition based in Saint-Vincent, Italy, which celebrates films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres. The OFA allows filmmakers to submit their projects to get them judged by Award-winning industry professionals specialized in various fields and compete with other talented filmmakers. The main goal of the festival is to discover high quality and ambitious films, to promote filmmakers’ works and to help them realize their dreams.

The goal of the Depth of Field International Film Festival is to help the winners in this competition achieve recognition and distribution opportunities. Judges score entries on a performance scale and winning entries are recognized and awarded not only for Best Of Show, but also for two Awards of Excellence levels, two Awards of Merit levels, a Kudos Endeavor Award, or no award.



Best of Show honors are granted to the top scoring entry/entries for each season; Awards of Excellence are granted to entries with truly exceptional artistic and technical achievements; and Notable achievements are recognized at the Award of Merit and 'Kudos' award levels.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz