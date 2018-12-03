By Laman Ismayilova

A charity concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev was held in New York, U.S.

Talented musicians Nargiz Aliyarova, Kamilla Mammadova (piano), Azer Demirov and Christine Lamprea (violin) as well as jazz singer Ruslan Aghababayev performed the works of the great composer.

The concert featured Gara Garayev's "Lightning" and "Seven Beauties" ballets, "Vatan" opera, "Don Quixote" symphonic engravings, prelude and romances. The audience was delighted with the concert. The musicians got a round of applause.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Baku-Brooklyn Friendship Association, Culture Foundation of Azerbaijani Compatriots and Caucasian Jews in the U.S. (AZZEM), the Caucasian Jewish Cultural Center, the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, AZERTAC reported.

Having synthesized Eastern and Western musical traditions, Gara Garayev's works cover essentially all genres. The works by the legend are performed all over the world.

He knew Azerbaijani folk music very well and loved to sing.

In 1938, Garayev composed his first musical piece, a cantata "The Song of the Heart" to the poem by Rasul Rza. It was performed in Moscow's Bolshoi Theater in the same year. He was only 20 years old at the time.

Garayev returned to Baku in 1941. He began teaching students at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society.

In 1952, under the direction of the choreographer P. A. Gusev, Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet was staged at the Azerbaijani Theater of Opera and Ballet. Based on Nizami Ganjavi's famous poem, "Seven Beauties", it became the first Azerbaijani ballet and opened a new chapter in the history of classical music of Azerbaijan.

His ballet, "Path of Thunder", staged in 1958, was dedicated to racial conflicts in South Africa. In the same year, he wrote the score for the documentary film" A Story About the Oil Workers of the Caspian Sea", directed by Roman Karmen and set at the Oil Rocks.

Through his life, Garayev wrote nearly 110 musical pieces, including ballets, operas, symphonic and chamber pieces, solos for piano, cantatas, songs and marches, and rose to prominence not only in Azerbaijan, but also worldwide.

He brilliantly juxtaposed features of Mugham with jazz, blues, African music, European counterpoint styles, and developments related to the 20th century Western music such as the 12-tone technique.

Garayev died on May 13, 1982 in Moscow at the age of 64.

The composer leaved behind a legacy of music that will be felt for generations to come. The memory of great composer will always live in the hearts of Azerbaijani people.

