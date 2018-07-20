By Laman Ismayilova

Two international photo contests have been started in Azerbaijan with the support of the Gilavar Photo Club of Azerbaijan.

The competitions are held with the permission of the International Photography Society (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

The aim of the contest is to contribute to the development of photography in Azerbaijan, to reveal talented photographers and to promote Azerbaijan through the photographs.

"Azerbaijan Photo Salon" and "Baku-2018" are open to all photographers around the world from the age of 16.

There are different themes is the contest: Photo Travel, Nature, Man and/or Woman and/or Children, Photojournalism (Life), etc. The works will be evaluated by jury consisting of local and foreign photographers. The assessment will be conducted within the rules and conditions of international photography organizations.

The best of the competition will be medals and prizes. An electronic catalog of winners will be prepared.

Gilavar Photo Club of Azerbaijan was created by renowned photographers Dilavar Najafov and Rashad Mehdiyev on December 1, 2017.

The club has its own website in Azerbaijani, Russian and English (www.gilavar.net) and Facebook.

