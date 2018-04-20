By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference devoted to the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival has been held in Baku on April 19.

At the beginning of the event, a video was shown about the 1st IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival, and a new logo of the festival was presented to the participants.

"We want the IMAGINE European Festival of Tolerance to become a good tradition, so that when they say "IMAGINE" in Baku, everyone imagined that this is a festival," EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

The Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka noted the importance of holding this festival, stressing that the festival will contribute to the development and strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU countries.

Musa Akhundov, Park Cinema marketing director, said that the films will be screened at Park Cinema Flame Towers in Baku. The films will be also shown in ASAN Həyat Complex in Guba on May 14. Entrance to the films screenings is free.

CINEX representative Maria Ibrahimova said that this year DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival will be also held in Baku.

Further, Director of ASAN Eadio Emin Musevi told about the radio program "Avropadasan", which is broadcasted by the radio station he directed.

Baku will host the 2nd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival on May 2-17.

The festival is timed to the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights which coincided with 10th anniversary of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

The festival will be held with the participation of the embassies of the EU member states accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as the Embassies of Switzerland, Norway, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Peru, Moldova, Mexico, USA, Argentina in Azerbaijan.

The second IMAGINE festival will feature a dense calendar of events: musical performances, master classes, a theatre exhibition, film screenings, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors and musicians, who will join the festival.

Notably, the first IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival was held in Baku last October.

A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers took part at the festival.

DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival brings a selection of distinguished non-fiction and documentary films from all around the world to Azerbaijani audiences.

The main theme of this first edition’s festival was Testing Reality where various new approaches to social and cultural matters were explored.

Some 20 European documentary films on the theme of tolerance and diversity were presented as part of the festival.

