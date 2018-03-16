By Laman Ismayilova

Within "Family Day" project, a number of events dedicated to the ancient spring holiday Novruz will be held in the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The project aims to promote national culture and Azerbaijan's ancient heritage among foreign guests and locals. The program will be presented during the holidays, Trend Life reported.

Since February 27, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum holds events dedicated to one most pleasant and joyful holidays in Azerbaijan.

Every Tuesday, museums hosts special programs associated with four elements - water, fire, earth and wind.

The program includes educational and recreational activities, including master classes and various interesting training. In the section "Study and entertain" little guests could familiarize themselves with the different traditions associated with the four Tuesdays before Novruz.

Notably, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum holds the "Family Day" on the last Saturday of each month. On this day, visitors, especially children have a chance to enjoy interesting entertainment program.

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum established in Baku in 1967, being the first carpet museum in the world is the very place that can familiarize all the interested with the unique examples of the national carpets.

The museum is home to one of the most extensive rug and carpet collections in the world.

A new carpet museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

