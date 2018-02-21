By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of talented Azerbaijani artist Nargiz Guliyeva has opened in Vienna `s ALMA gallery.

Entitled "Eastern-Western interaction of flowers", the exhibition features 11 paintings by the artist, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, the music director "Culture Meeting Point", Ph.D. in art, musicologist Farah Tahirova told artist's creative work, her awards and exhibitions in different parts of the world.

The exposition aroused great interest of the guests of the event, especially the theme of Absheron.The paintong of Azerbaijani carpet and copper utensils was highly appreciated by art lovers. The artist's work "Camel", which symbolizes the Great Silk Road, was also a great success.

In her speech,Tahirova spoke about some impressionistic trends in the paintings "Cafe in Rome" and "Greek Still Life" inspired by the artist's journey to Italy and Greece.

Further, guests enjoyed spectacular concert with participations of by Azerbaijani pianist, student of the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts and Anton Bruckner University in Linz Abuzar Manafzade who masterfully performed the piano cycle "Pictures from an Exhibition" of the outstanding Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky. Perfect interpretation of the pianist's work caused a storm of applause.

The exhibition will last until the end of March.

Notably, Guliyeva's works are often exhibited in various prestigious salons of the world: the Louvre Cruzel, the Berlin-Baku Gallery, the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Vienna, the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul. Her works are also in the private collection of the world-famous singer Anna Netrebko, composer Pierre Tilois and Marina Bauer, head of the Sarfati agency.

