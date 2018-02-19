By Kamila Aliyeva

An exhibition “With love to Azerbaijan”, which showcased the works of the children from My Way Development Center, took place at Khatai Art Center in Baku on February 16.

Head of the Development Center in Brooklyn (New York, U.S.) Alena Badalova told Azernews about the work of the center, the exhibition and plans for the future.

“The Children's Center for Creative Development in New York has been operating for four years. There are more than twenty different classes in our center. One of them is an art club, headed by Emin Guliyev, Honored Artist and Sculptor of Azerbaijan. This is our second exhibition in Baku, an exhibition of American children who have never seen Azerbaijan, but drew about Azerbaijan,” she said.

Badalova recalled that a group of people work there, that is, three organizations - My Way Development Center, the Azerbaijani community in New York (AZZEM), whose president is Oleg Movsumov, and the Brooklyn Baku Friendship Association, headed by Marietta Rosenthal. These are two sister cities, which signed an agreement and work on cooperation in the field of cultural and tourist ties. This is a kind of a small bridge between Baku (Sabail district) and Brooklyn.

“As for our center, we have classes of Caucasian dances, gymnastics, art, sculpture, ballroom dances, hip-hop, drama, vocals, etc. The exhibition is dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of democratic power in Azerbaijan. The task for today is to achieve, so that children in New York would learn as much as possible about Azerbaijan. The continuation of this exhibition is expected to take place in May. A catalog will be issued in which each child will write his/her own thoughts about what he/she learned about Azerbaijan, as well as drawing, and what he or she wanted to tell by it. This exhibition shows how American children see Azerbaijan,” she said.

There are many children in the center, whose parents are from Azerbaijan, but there are also children of other nationalities. In general, about 200 children attend various classes in the center, according to Badalova.

“At the moment, our main task is the preservation of Azerbaijani culture in America. We plan to annually hold exhibitions, festivals of Azerbaijani culture, Caucasian heritage. Our center is called My Way, that is the path that every child can choose, first of all, of course, creative. Maybe it will be his/her profession, or maybe a hobby. The main concept of our center is to help each child find his/her own way,” she stressed.

The most important thing is that children do not dissolve in America, but, on the contrary, preserving their traditions, benefit the country in which they live.

My Way Development Center is a diverse organization with over twenty different programs for children of all ages. Its programs range from classes in art, music, dance, sport to academic courses.

