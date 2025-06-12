Aghdam Industrial Park produces ₼63 million worth of goods

12 June 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Enterprises operating within the Aghdam Industrial Park produced goods worth ₼63 million in the first quarter of 2025, according to information shared during a media tour organized by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy on June 12, Azernews reports. Between September 2024 and the end of Q1 2025, total production at the park reached...

