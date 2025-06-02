Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports, outpacing Georgia in domestic production share
According to an analysis conducted by the Media Analysis Center (MTM) based on official figures from the State Customs Committee and the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas exports in the first quarter of 2025. Despite this growth, the highest first-quarter figure for the past five years was still recorded in 2023, when non-oil and gas exports totaled...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!