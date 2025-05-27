Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 27 2025

Corporate deposits dominate Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities amid profit growth

27 May 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Corporate deposits dominate Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities amid profit growth
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of April 30, 2025, 22 banks operating in Azerbaijan had 494 branches, 87 departments, and 3,311 ATMs. The number of employees in the banking sector increased by 0.7% (184 people) during the month, reaching a total of 25,939 , Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The total assets of the banks amounted to ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more