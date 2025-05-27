Corporate deposits dominate Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities amid profit growth

27 May 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

As of April 30, 2025, 22 banks operating in Azerbaijan had 494 branches, 87 departments, and 3,311 ATMs. The number of employees in the banking sector increased by 0.7% (184 people) during the month, reaching a total of 25,939 , Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The total assets of the banks amounted to ...

