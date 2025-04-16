Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s March power output falls 5.1%, Q1 sees modest growth

16 April 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In March 2025, electricity production in Azerbaijan totaled 2.319 billion kWh, Azernews reports,citing the Ministry of Energy.

