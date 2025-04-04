Alat Free Economic Zone showcases investment opportunities at Hannover Messe 2025

4 April 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Authorized Body of the Alat Free Economic Zone participated in Hannover Messe 2025, one of the world's top industrial exhibitions, held from March 31 to April 4 in Hannover, Germany, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is renowned for its scale, participation, and visitor numbers.

At the event, the Authorized Body had its own stand, where it highlighted the favorable business environment for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. The delegation engaged with companies from Germany, China, Italy, Turkiye, Japan, India, South Korea, and other nations, sharing information on the zone’s unique legislative framework, financial and non-financial incentives, and developed infrastructure, including industrial land with ready-to-use facilities and systems.

Representatives also emphasized the zone's advantages and invited foreign investors to establish production facilities. These meetings were a key step in expanding investment opportunities and attracting global investors.