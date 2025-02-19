Industrial enterprises in Baku report significant stock of finished products
Last year, the volume of goods produced and services provided in Baku’s industry totalled 53.2 billion manats ($31.3 billion), reflecting a 5.2% decline compared to the previous year, Azernews reports. Additionally, industrial enterprises had other purchased products in their warehouses intended for sale.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!