Wednesday February 19 2025

Industrial enterprises in Baku report significant stock of finished products

19 February 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Industrial enterprises in Baku report significant stock of finished products
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Last year, the volume of goods produced and services provided in Baku’s industry totalled 53.2 billion manats ($31.3 billion), reflecting a 5.2% decline compared to the previous year, Azernews reports. Additionally, industrial enterprises had other purchased products in their warehouses intended for sale.

