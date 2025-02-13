Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss strengthening economic ties and transit potential

13 February 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss strengthening economic ties and transit potential
Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Trade of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Azer Amiraslanov, met with Chairman of the Committee on Economy and Economic Policy of the Georgian Parliament, Shota Berekiashvili, in Tbilisi to discuss the deepening of bilateral economic cooperation.

