Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan hyke in past five months

12 February 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past five months (September 2024 to January 2025), Kazakhstan's grain exports to Azerbaijan have skyrocketed by 88 times compared to the same period last year, reaching 266,000 tons, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

