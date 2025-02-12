Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 12 2025

Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan hyke in past five months

12 February 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan hyke in past five months
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Over the past five months (September 2024 to January 2025), Kazakhstan's grain exports to Azerbaijan have skyrocketed by 88 times compared to the same period last year, reaching 266,000 tons, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more