Thursday February 6 2025

New investments to boost Industrial Zones with over 2,600 jobs

6 February 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Newly registered companies are planning to invest additional funds in industrial zones, Azernews reports that it was stated by Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy, at the press conference today.

