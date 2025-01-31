UN aims to ensure green and sustainable future for all residents of Azerbaijan

31 January 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The UN's goal is to provide all residents of Azerbaijan with a green and sustainable future.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Vladanka Andreyeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, in a statement to journalists on the sidelines of the “High-level Strategic Prioritization” event held in Baku.

The event was part of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development (2026-2030).

“We look forward to identifying how we can better support national efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as 17 global and national mine action targets. Our goal is to leave no one behind and ensure a 'green' and sustainable future for all residents of Azerbaijan,” she said.

According to Andreyeva, the most important priority areas will be determined during today’s meetings.

“We will continue to work in this direction. Under the current cooperation agreement, we have four strategic priorities: inclusive economic growth, strengthening institutions, combating climate change, and expanding the rights and opportunities of women and girls. We will maintain focus on these areas,” she added.

She also emphasized that continued cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of renewable energy and climate initiatives remains a key focus of the UN.

“Currently, we are discussing the best ways to implement initiatives and presidential programs related to COP29 and adapt them to the Azerbaijani context. These include developing renewable energy sources, fostering regional partnerships, updating nationally determined contributions, and implementing a comprehensive 'green' economy plan. This will be a central part of our new cooperation framework,” Andreyeva concluded.