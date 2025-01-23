Azernews.Az

Thursday January 23 2025

Azerbaijan's top trade partners revealed

23 January 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's top trade partners revealed
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan's main trade partners have been revealed, Azernews reports, citing the State Custom Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more