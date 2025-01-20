Azernews.Az

Monday January 20 2025

Information and communication services in Azerbaijan see significant growth in past year

20 January 2025 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The value of services provided by enterprises operating in the information and communication sector in 2024 increased by 11.4 percent in real terms compared to the previous year, reaching ₼3.6 billion ($2.1 billion), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

