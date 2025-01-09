Azernews.Az

Aghdam Industrial Park sees over 65% occupancy as entrepreneurs drive growth

9 January 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)
Aghdam Industrial Park sees over 65% occupancy as entrepreneurs drive growth
More than 65% of the Aghdam Industrial Park has been occupied by entrepreneurs, according to Elchin Kazimov, the press secretary of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

