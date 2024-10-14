Azernews.Az

Monday October 14 2024

Azerbaijan reports on rise of average monthly salaries

14 October 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the months of January to August this year, the average monthly nominal salary of wage earners in Azerbaijan increased by 8% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 997.1 manats, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

