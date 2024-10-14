Azerbaijan reports on rise of average monthly salaries
In the months of January to August this year, the average monthly nominal salary of wage earners in Azerbaijan increased by 8% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 997.1 manats, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%