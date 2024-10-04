Azerbaijan focuses on revitalising the "Lapis Lazuli" route

4 October 2024 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, participated in an event held in Istanbul to discuss the revitalization of the "Lapis Lazuli" transport route, Azernews reports.

During the event, discussions focused on the development of infrastructure among member states, the exchange of information, the establishment of an advisory group, and the preparation of an Action Plan.

Nabiyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering international and regional cooperation for the development of global transport corridors.

He highlighted key measures taken by Azerbaijan over the last 20 years to enhance transport infrastructure and connectivity.

Azərbaycanın beynəlxalq nəqliyyat dəhlizlərinin inkişafı istiqamətində beynəlxalq və regional əməkdaşlığa xüsusi önəm verdiyini vurğuladıq. Son 20 ildə ölkəmiz tərəfindən bu istiqamətdə həyata keçirilmiş mühüm tədbirlər barədə məlumat verdik. pic.twitter.com/wNMvsJJjLR — Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) October 4, 2024

