Azernews.Az

Monday September 16 2024

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade up in first eight months of 2024

16 September 2024 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade up in first eight months of 2024
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's trade transactions with foreign countries sees a significant growth during the first eight months of 2024, Azernews reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more