Azerbaijan reveals number imported e vehicles in eight years

9 September 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
From 2017 to 2023, Azerbaijan imported a total of 4,236 electric vehicles, according to data released by the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

