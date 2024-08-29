Azernews.Az

COP29 President meets Australian Leader Mike Freelander in Sydney for climate talks

29 August 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, designated President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with Mike Freelander, the head of the Australia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, in Sydney within the framework of cooperation in global efforts to combat climate change, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29 on its official "X".

It was reported that at the meeting, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation and the role played by both countries in solving global climate problems.

