Baku, Tashkent explore new horizons for strategic partnership

A notable event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" took place in Baku, organized jointly by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The event featured key figures including Eldor Aripov, Director of the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan; Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Uzbekistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan; and Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

During his address, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies, highlighted the significance of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Uzbekistan, which he described as a catalyst for a new phase in bilateral cooperation. Mustafayev noted that the visit has elevated governmental interactions and fostered successful economic collaboration.

He also outlined the progress of the "Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe" green energy corridors project and pointed out the substantial potential for growth in renewable energy between the two nations. Furthermore, Mustafayev emphasized the importance of developing transport links and acknowledged the valuable experience Central Asian countries can offer in this transformative phase for the South Caucasus.

