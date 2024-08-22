Trade turnover in Baku sees increase

22 August 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Between January and July of this year, Baku's trade turnover grew by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 18,744.9 million manats, Azernews reports citing the Baku City Statistics Department.

The report highlights that sales of food products, beverages, and tobacco increased by 3.9% year-over-year, totaling 10,392.9 million manats. In contrast, sales of non-food products saw a 5.1% rise, amounting to 8,352.0 million manats.

In terms of distribution, 37.1% of consumer products were sold through enterprises with legal entity status, 48% through commercial facilities operated by individual entrepreneurs, and 14.9% through commodity markets across the capital.

---

