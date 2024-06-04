COP29 сhief negotiator meets with representatives of G77 chair Uganda

4 June 2024 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

The chief negotiator of COP29, Yalchin Rafiev, held a meeting with Adonia Ayebare, the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations, Azernews reports.

"Valuable discussions with Adonia Ayebare, Chair of the G77 and China, at the Bonn Climate Conference. The G77 perspective is crucial to the COP29 Presidency in advancing climate negotiations ahead of COP29," according to a post on COP29's account on X.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz