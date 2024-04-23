VISA to introduce new contactless product to market during Summer Olympics

23 April 2024 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

VISA, the international card organization, will introduce new contactless products at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

According to Azernews, this was announced by Nurlan Hacıyev, the Country Manager and Regional Manager of VISA in Azerbaijan, during a press conference held jointly with the National Olympic Committee.

He stated that VISA introduces new, portable contactless products at every Summer Olympic Games.

"This time, we will also introduce new products to the market. We believe that this has already become a tradition at "Visa," and every Summer Olympic Games means introducing new innovation to the market for us."

