Enriched flour to be sold in Azerbaijan

18 April 2024 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In Azerbaijan, enriched flour will be sold, Azernews reports.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), Goshgar Tahmazli, said this at the public hearing held by the agrarian policy committee in parliament on the topic "Food safety system and its role in the concept of unified health".

According to him, a working group has been established to enrich wheat flour in order to prevent iron deficiency anemia.

"In the near future, this enrichment procedure will be carried out. The process of enriching flour with iron will be carried out in the bread production and flour processing enterprises that we have agreed on. Thus, we will be able to find iron-enriched flour in addition to ordinary flour sold in commercial networks."

