Saturday April 6 2024

Azerbaijan indicates growth in revenues from tax

6 April 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)
During the months of January-March 2024, tax revenues totaling 4 billion 281 million 505.1 thousand manats were collected into the state budget according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

