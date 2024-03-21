Azernews.Az

Thursday March 21 2024

Rebar production increases in Azerbaijan

21 March 2024 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Rebar production increases in Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-February of this year, 58.5 thousand tons of reinforced steel bars were produced in Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more