Construction of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway continues rapidly [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects that will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the regions and villages freed from occupation, is being carried out on the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAY).

According to information, the length of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which starts from the part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway that passes near the Khudafar reservoir, is 56.4 km. The construction of a new 14 km long highway from the said road to the town of Gubadli is underway. The total length of the roads is 70.4 km.

The Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway has 4 lanes, the 0-46.2 km section I, and the 46.2-56.4 km section are being built according to technical grade II. Currently, the road is widened and profiled, and a new 21.5-meter-wide soil bed is being constructed. According to the project, the width of the road section will be 16.5 metres.

As part of the construction works, earthworks are being continued on the 20.4-56.4 km section of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway. In the 20.4-km section where the road bed is ready, the construction of the road base has been completed and the asphalt-concrete coating has been laid.

On the 14-km section of the road in the direction of Khanlig, earthworks, construction of pipes and passages, bridges, retaining walls, topography and design works are ongoing. The first 11 km section of the said road is being built according to technical grade I, and the 11-14 km section is being built according to technical grade III.

In order to ensure the transfer of water according to the project along the newly built road, circular pipes and rectangular water crossings, as well as on the 10th, 22nd, 32nd and 43rd km of the main road, on the 35th km of the approach road, as well as on the highway to the city of Gubadli The construction of the bridges planned for the project is underway in the 1st km. 42.5% of works on bridges have already been completed. In addition, the construction works of a road junction of various levels at the intersection with the Khanliq-Gubadli road are also being continued.

Already, 81 circular, 32 rectangular pipes and 12 underground passages have been built under the project, and 4,796 metres of retaining walls have also been built.

The construction of 7 tunnels with a total length of 2,357 m is also envisaged under the project. At present, excavation works have been completed at the entrance and exit portals of the T-1 tunnel, and concreting works are underway. T-2 tunnels are being drilled and soil compacted, and T-3 access portal works are ongoing.

In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the personal control of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways, the removal of the vegetation layer was carried out in an area of 503.8 thousand cubic metres, excavation works were carried out in a volume of 6.9 million cubic metres, and 3.2 million filling works in a volume of cubic metres were carried out.

The construction of the new highway is carried out in accordance with the established schedule and technological sequence. In order to complete the construction works on time, the necessary number of manpower and equipment were involved in the area.

This highway passing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin districts covers more than 30 settlements of the said districts, including the cities of Gubadli and Lachin.

